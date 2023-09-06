Ghana’s Boxing squad for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers announced

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.6, GNA – Coach Ofori Asare has settled on 12 boxers ahead of the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The squad, made up of Ghana’s female side, Black Hitters and its male side, Black Bombers would seek to once again book a ticket to announce their presence on the global stage, having made exploits in the last edition of the Olympic Games.

The athletes were Janet Acquah, Ramatu Quay, Anatu Mohammed, Sarah Apew, and Ornella Sathoud.

The rest were, Theophilus Allotey, Abdul Wahib Omar, Joseph Commey, Alfred Kotey, Seth Gyimah, Jonathan Tetteh, and David Bawah Akankolin.

The team had been in camp over the past weeks and was ready to give their opponents a tough competition.

The qualifiers are scheduled for 9-15 September 2023.

GNA

