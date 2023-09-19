Pork seller donates mattresses, pillows to Bongo District Hospital  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bongo (U/E), Sept 19, GNA – Mr Charles Adongo, a pork seller in Accra and a native of Balungu Community in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, has donated some mattresses and pillows to the Bongo District Hospital to facilitate healthcare delivery.

This is part of his contribution to support the hospital in dealing with the shortage and deterioration of mattresses.

Mr Adongo, who operates a pork joint at Kaneshie in Accra, made the donation through his brother, Mr Harrison Adongo.

He said the donation was necessitated when he visited his nephew on admission at the hospital in June, this year, and observed that some patients were lying on deteriorated mattresses and promised to support the hospital.

Mr Harrison Adongo, making the presentation, said: “We are, therefore, here as Charles’ family to present these 15 mattresses and pillows on his behalf to the Hospital Administration and plead that the hospital considers stocking especially the male ward, where he visited.”

“It is our hope that this widow’s mite of ours would be put to good use and to the appropriate place,” he added.

Ms Estella Abazesi, the Bongo District Director, Ghana Health Service, who received the items, commended Mr Adongo for the gesture and promised that they would be used at the male ward as requested.

She appealed to the residents of Bongo to continue to support the hospital and advocated the district be included in the Government’s flagship programme, Agenda 111, to improve healthcare delivery.

“It was a health centre, which we upgraded into a district hospital and Bongo’s population is third highest in the region, so we deserve a standard district hospital, a newly built one, to take care of our people,” she said.

GNA

