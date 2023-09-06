Oti Regional Health Directorate appeals for more doctors to improve healthcare delivery

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept. 06, GNA – Dr Osei Kuffour Affreh, the Oti Regional Health Director of Health, has expressed grave concern over the deplorable state of healthcare delivery due to the absence of professionals in the region.

He said the lack of doctors, physician assistants, midwives, technical and supporting staff and several systems were challenges hindering healthcare delivery in Oti.

He also mentioned the absence of regional medical stores and lack of residential accommodation for staff as other factors affecting service delivery.

Dr Affreh made these remarks during the 2023 half year performance review of the Oti Regional Health Directorate, held at Worawora in the Biakoye District under the theme: “Achieving Universal Health Coverage; The Role of the Health Worker.”

He expressed his profound gratitude to health partners including the Korea Foundation for International Health Care (KOFIH), for the support received over the years.

He said KOFIH had provided funding support to the region for the construction of two Community-based and Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound at Ngawoe and Amewuyikope in the Krachi Nchumuru and Krachi West District respectively, which were completed and awaiting commissioning.

Other infrastructural projects funded by KOFIH included the renovation of the Grubi Health Centre, construction of a recovery ward at Krachi West District Hospital, construction of staff accommodation and maternity block at Chantai CHPS and construction of classroom pavilion at the nursing and midwifery training school at Krachi West.

Again, the region had received a brand-new Toyota Hilux Vehicle and assorted office equipment and supplies from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said WHO provided funds for surveillance activities and several training programmes undertaken during the period under review.

The other partners included USAID Q4H, GAVI, World Vision, Marie Stopes, Impact Malaria, ANESVAD AND UNICEF

Nana Okoforobour Baffour Kwame Asare II, the Paramount chief of the Tapa Traditional Council told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an interview that, the Oti Regional Health Directorate was doing extremely well.

He, however, appealed to the Regional Coordinating Council and Government to assist the health professionals to overcome the challenges they are going through.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

