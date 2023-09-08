Noguchi Memorial Institute confirms black flies at Dawhenya  

By Laudia Sawer

Prampram, Sept. 8, GNA – The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, has confirmed that the insects that invaded some communities in Dawhenya last month were black flies.

Madam Evelyn Nani, the Ningo-Prampram Environmental Health Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema said the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited had, commenced treatment of water bodies in Dawhenya against their invasion.

She said the team working on the insects included the Environmental Health Officers, Zoomlion workers, the Disease Control Officer from the Health Directorate, and the National Disaster Management Organization.

“The larvae of the flies are being treated by applying some chemicals into the water bodies, it is actually not harmful to the water lives and humans, it will only kill the larvae of the flies and prevent them from breeding,” she said.

She also said trees along the water bodies were also being sprayed to kill the flies in them, adding that the needed sensitization of residents had been carried out by the National Commission on Civic Education ahead of the spraying.

The GNA Tema Regional Office reported last month of the invasion of the flies which residents said bit them and left blood stains, itch, pain, and swellings, this they said prevented them from staying outdoors while food vendors also could not trade especially at night.

According to residents, some of whom the GNA interacted with, they could not describe the type of insect, as they only became aware of a bite after the area itched.

Mr. Moses Nii-P Kutor, an Assembly Member told the GNA that homes were invaded by these unknown insects for some days now.

“I have had calls from some residents of Dawhenya and Abbey, especially those in my Electoral area, North Dawhenya, who have complained bitterly to me about the invasion of insects in their homes and surroundings,” he said.

He added that “some school heads within my Electoral Area have also reported the same to my office about the invasion of their schools by the insects.

He said the Assembly members of Dawhenya had lodged a complaint with the District Health Directorate and the District Environmental Health Officer for immediate action to be taken.

He advised residents to take care of their bodies by wearing longer sleeves and trousers to protect themselves from bites.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

