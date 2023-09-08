African Para Games: Morocco secures 2-1 victory over Ghana  

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra Sep. 8, GNA – Morocco managed to secure their second victory in the ongoing African Para Games after beating Ghana’s Black Challenge by a goal margin at the UPSA AstroTurf.

It was a closely contested battle between the two sides which left spectators on the edge of their seats.

Ghana’s defence came under intense strain as Morocco showed off their offensive prowess at the start of the game.

After several efforts, the visitors managed to break the virginity of the game in the 23rd minute with a superb finish which left the Ghanaian goalkeeper in a state of confusion.

The hosts, Black Challenge came back together after halftime and entered the second half with newfound vigour.

Ghana launched a stunning counterattack in the 57th minute, as Mubarak Mohammed was able to restore their dignity with an all-important equalizer to make it 1:1.

However, the Moroccans found themselves ahead of the Ghanaians in the 82nd minute through a skillful goal by Elhafta to cement their victory over Ghana.

The match showcased the talent and passion of both teams, with Ghana’s spirited fightback and Morocco’s resilience leading to their respective victories.

Morocco’s victory at UPSA Astroturf showcased their ambitions and strengthened their position in their Amputee footballing campaign.

Both teams were commended for their exceptional performances and contributions to an unforgettable match at the UPSA Astro Turf.

GNA

