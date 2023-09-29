Nkwanta South NCCE intensifies sensitisation on district level election

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Nkwanta (O/R), Sept 29, GNA – The Nkwanta South Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has intensified awareness creation on the December 19, 2023, district level elections.

The move is to whip up interest in the elections, which have witnessed low turnout over the years.

Speaking at one of such events organised for congregants of Philadelphia Church at Nkwanta in the Oti Region, Mr. Gabriel Kwame Dzanka, an Assistant Civic Education Officer of the NCCE, implored eligible voters to develop interest in the elections as it formed the base structure of the local government system in Ghana.

Mr. Dzanka said their involvement would help deepen the country’s local government system and also consolidate the country’s democratic gains.

He said the level of voter apathy and disinterest in the district level polls by the electorates over the years was a threat and setback to the development of democratic governance in the country.

He also asked the congregants to consider voting for women aspirants vying for various positions in the polls as their inputs were needed for development of the country.

Mr. Dzanka said women needed to be involved in the decision-making process of the State and its development efforts at all levels; adding that even though they formed majority of Ghana’s population, their involvement in the decision-making processes had been minimal.

This, he said, had resulted in disequilibrium between the supply and the demand side of good governance.

Elder Godwin Abusah, an Elder of the Church, commended NCCE for the education and charged the congregation to convey the message to their friends and relatives.

GNA

