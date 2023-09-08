Newly formed Keta FC to play in Volta Regional Division two league

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Sept. 8, GNA – Keta Football Club (KFC), a newly formed team in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region would compete in the Volta Regional Division Two league in the next football season.

The aim was to unearth more young talents from the Municipality and beyond to become great future football icons.

Mr. Elikplim Afetorgbor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the team, told the Ghana News Agency that the move was to invite and recruit young football players to establish a formidable team that would compete in the regional division two league.

“Players from various communities within the Municipality were selected by scouts to form a formidable team that would play in the next football season.

He indicated that the team’s scouting members would continue to select players between the ages of 17 to 21 years to represent the area.

Mr. Prosper Gbanaglo, the Team Manager, told the GNA that the initiative was championed by Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor, the NDC Parliamentary aspirant in the recent primaries for Keta .

He commended Mr. Godwin Attivor, the team’s scout and other executives for their support.

Mr Gbanaglo said a junior team would also be formed to serve as a backup for the main team.

“We have played three trial matches and we remain unbeaten, which indicated that we already have a strong team,” he said.

He appealed to all to assist the team with technical knowledge for a brighter future for the youths.

GNA

