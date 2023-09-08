Cape Coast Pentecost Women’s Ministry donates to CCTH Paediatric Unit

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Sept 8, GNA – The Church of Pentecost Women’s Ministry in Cape Coast, has donated assorted edibles, beverages, toiletries and medical equipment to the Paediatric Unit of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH).

The items valued at GHS15,000 included milk, bottles and sachets of water, biscuit, confectionery, drinks, bread, sanitary pads, detergent, soap, and diapers.

Mrs Margaret Serwaa Antwi, Area Head of the Cape Coast Women’s Ministry, said the donation was to support the sick children as they demonstrate the love of God as mothers.

She added that the show of love was following God’s instructions to take care of the sick and the needy.

“Because we are mothers, we know what mothers go through when our children are sick. And apart from that it is our Christian duty to support the sick.

“This is what compelled us to help the hospital, the children and mothers who may be struggling to provide the basic necessities to their sick child,” she said.

Madame Paulina Adomako, Deputy Director of Nursing Services, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, expressed gratitude to the women for the support.

She noted that the items were substantial and that it would relieve the hospital of related expenses.

She urged other organisations to emulate the gesture of the Women’s Ministry and go to the aid of the hospital in cash or kind.

“There are children at the Paediatric Ward who have been discharged but because of financial issues they are unable to go home,” she revealed.

