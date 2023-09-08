MTN Ghana Foundation invests GHc13.5million in Bright Scholarship Programme

Accra, Sept. 8, GNA – MTN Ghana Foundation is committing a total of GHc13.5 to its Bright scholarship scheme.

The Foundation has earmarked GHc2.2 for the 2023 group of awardees.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN Ghana speaking at the presentation ceremony congratulated all the scholarship beneficiaries for being selected for the scholarship scheme.

The Foundation has presented scholarships to the first batch of the 2023 Bright Scholarship beneficiaries in Accra.

Another batch of awards will be presented to beneficiaries in a second ceremony in Kumasi today, 8th September 2023.

This year, a total of 120 students from public tertiary institutions are being awarded the MTN Bright Scholarship for the 2023/2024 Academic year.

The Bright Scholarship seeks to ease the financial burden on students by catering for the cost of tuition, accommodation, laptop and stipend for each semester.

The final set of awards under this scheme will be next year, to complete the 25th anniversary Bright Scholarship Reloaded Awards

He said, “I am personally excited to celebrate you for the exceptional potential that you have been blessed with and it is our objective as MTN to support in bringing this potential to fruition through the scholarship scheme.”

The CEO said MTN had a goal as a private sector company in Ghana to support the youth and drive education.

“If we are going to be relevant as a country in a global marketplace in the future. Our hope is in you, and this is why we do what we do. “

Mrs. Mamle Andrews, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Education, said “I say ayekoo to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the initiative.”

She said the Foundation’s deliberate investment in education, with a special focus on female beneficiaries was worthy of emulation and aligned with the government’s commitment to providing equal access to education for all Ghanaian students.

Mr David Amega, a student at the University of Education, Winneba, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries and who is also differently abled, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for coming to their aid.

MTN Bright Scholarship was launched in 2018 to provide financial assistance to needy students in public tertiary institutions.

It falls under the education focus area of the MTN Ghana Foundation, which is one of the three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation.

Aside the Bright Scholarship initiative, the Foundation has over the years, awarded over 1000 scholarships to students from basic school to tertiary level.

Since the launch of the MTN Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has invested in over 90 educational projects across the country.

Some of these projects include the construction of a 600-bed dormitory block for Tamale Senior High School, a multipurpose library at Dansoman, a Telecom Laboratory for GIMPA, a six-unit classroom block for Nhyiaeso basic school, a 3-unit classroom block for Mangoase Basic School, among others.

GNA

