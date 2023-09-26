Limited Registration: EC registered 2,517 in Krachi East

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) Sept 26, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered a total of 2,517 eligible Voters in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region in the second week of the limited registration exercise being conducted across the country.

During a visit to the registration centre by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab and Mr Micheal Yaw Gyato, parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were educating registrants of the importance of the voter’s identity card.

They advised the individuals who have not yet attained 18 years and above against participation in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Director of Electoral Commission, said the cooperation with the two main political parties had been impressive since the beginning of the exercise.

He told GNA that the turnout was encouraging and expressed the hope that more people would come before the end of the exercise.

