Limited Registration: 38, 294 registered in Volta Region in second week 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept. 27, GNA- The Electoral Commission has registered a total of 38,294 in the Volta Region in the second week of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The Commission registered 19, 461 males and 18, 833 females, with 847 applicants being challenged on grounds of ineligible.

This was made known to the Ghana News Agency by the Volta Regional Director of the Commission, Mr Eric Dzakpasu.

Mr Dzakpasu advised parents not to encourage their children below age 18 years to register as that was against the law.

He said the Commission would start replacement of voter’s card from October 3, 2023, and asked citizens who lost their cards to visit their offices from the said date for replacement of their cards.

The Director praised the political parties for their support and cooperation, which he described as smooth, and hoped such cooperation would be maintained to the end of the exercise.

He urged eligible Ghanaians to avail themselves to be registered to enable them to partake in the electoral processes of the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

