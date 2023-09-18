Kwadaso MP inspects ongoing Astroturf project

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Ohwimase (Ash), Sept. 18, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has inspected the ongoing AstroTurf project at Ohwimase Beposo School Park, in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The project, which is the initiative of the MP is being sponsored by Ghana Gas Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

It is expected to provide space for recreational and sporting activities in the community and its environs.

Prof. Nyarko, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), noted that the inspection was to assess the level of work done and gain first-hand information about the progress of the project.

The lawmaker said he was pleased with the progress of work being done and encouraged the contractor to ensure professional execution of the project, so it would stand the test of time to benefit generations.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage the contractor on site to continue with his good work to help complete the project on schedule,” he said.

The MP observed that sports, particularly football, played a vital role in youth development and expressed optimism that the project would enhance the development of football talents in the constituency and Ghana as a whole.

He called on the youth to exercise patience with the contractor as he performed their duties.

Britz Engineering Solutions and Trading Limited (BEST) is the contractor executing the project.

GNA

