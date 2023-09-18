Agape Chapel of Great Commission Church organises medical outreach programme

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Sept 18, GNA – The Great Commission Church International (GCCI) – Agape Chapel at Mempeasem, East Legon, Accra, has organised a free medical outreach programme for the residents of East Legon and surrounding areas.

The programme, which recorded over 100 beneficiaries, was organised as part of the corporate social responsibilities of GCCI-Agape Chapel.

The beneficiaries were screened for malaria, hepatitis B, hypertension, blood sugar Levels, blood pressure, and body mass index.

Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the immediate past Chairperson of GCCI Ghana National Council and Resident Pastor of GCCI-Agape Chapel, Mempeasem, East Legon, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the event, urged Christians to be always conscious of their health and to maintain ambitious standards of wellness.

He underscored the need for them to live healthy lifestyles and have regular medical check-ups to enable them to plan for unseen circumstances.

Quoting from the Bible, he said: “Paul prayed and said that ‘I pray that the very God of peace will keep you, your whole spirit, soul, and body safe unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ’.”

Prof Asuming-Brempong said the health screening was also part of the Church’s Mission activities to reach out to the community, adding that “as a Church our aim is to win souls, but we also have a responsibility to ensure that people are holistically healthy.”

He also admonished Ghanaians to desist from polluting the environment, especially through improper disposal of garbage, and help to maintain a clean society.

Dr Elias Asuming-Brempong, Head of the Medical Outreach Team, also told the GNA that the gesture was aimed at reaching out to the health needs of the community as part of efforts to improve the health status of the people; so that they would remain productive.

He noted that aside from the free medical screening, the team also offered free medication and educated the beneficiaries on the importance of living healthily.

Dr Asuming-Brempong said the medical team was drawn from various hospitals, as such, participants who had severe cases were referred to other Hospitals for further check-ups and treatment.

He reiterated that their outreach team also included dentists, nutritionists and an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist (ENT) specialist.

Also, the ENT specialist checked the ENT of all children who came for screening.

