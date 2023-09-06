Joyce Bawa Mogtari celebrated as trailblazer for young women in politics

By D.I. Laary

Koforidua, Sept. GNA – Mrs. Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has been celebrated as a formidable political figure whose influence embodies optimism and ambition for aspiring young women in the realm of politics.

With her influence and exceptional leadership resonating deeply, she serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for young women, especially those hailing from the Regions of the North, aspiring to venture into the political landscape.

Mr. Abu K. Kangsangabata, former Upper West Regional Deputy Minister, made these commendations in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday on the future of women in Ghanaian politics.

He emphasised the need for more women to actively participate in Ghanaian politics, stating that their inclusion was crucial for the country’s development and progress.

He highlighted the valuable contributions that women had made in various sectors, emphasising their ability to bring a fresh perspective and address issues that had long been neglected.

The former Deputy Minister expressed optimism for the future, believing that with increased support and opportunities, women would continue to rise and play significant roles in shaping the political landscape of Ghana.

He said Mrs. Mogtari was considered an ideal choice, possessing the necessary qualities and capabilities to assume the important role of becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana from the North, a vision that will undoubtedly generate pride and motivation.

“Joyce Bawa Mogtari is not just an icon for young women in Northern Ghana’s politics; she is a beacon of possibility in her industrious journey.”

He added that she was a true force of inspiration hailing from the North, and her remarkable presence in the political arena has been nothing short of formidable, saying: “As a remarkable communicator and upcoming young lady, she embodies hope and aspiration for many.”

He underscored her unwavering dedication and commitment to Ghana’s political landscape, highlighting the need for all Ghanaians to protect and support it.

He expressed appreciation for the notable contributions made by Mrs. Mogtari to the nation, highlighting the significant impact that the politician had on the empowerment of young women in the realm of politics.

“Ghana expresses gratitude for your resilience, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress,” he said.

In a response, Mrs. Mogtari expressed her sentiments, stating: “I am blushing and humbled.”

GNA

