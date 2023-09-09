Humanitarian Awards Global unveils 2023 honorary awardees

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA – The 2023 batch of honorees for the highly anticipated Humanitarian Awards Global has been announced.

In their quest to inspire the next generation of change-makers, honorees from dozens of different countries will be recognised at the awards ceremony on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in Accra, Ghana.

The awards ceremony, which is held annually, is aimed at recognizing change-makers, NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, social impact companies, and professionals who are advancing the important work of charity each day.

Through the awards, the organizers honour and celebrate the honorees and awardees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership, and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.

The theme of the award, dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ would be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organizations which will not only be celebrated, but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to impact the world positively.

The Honorary Awards are given to honour distinctive works of service, humanitarian impacts, consistency, excellence in leadership, performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge, lifetime achievements, and the ability to challenge the status quo.

This year’s list has a broad representation, including diplomats, board chairs, CEOs, scholars, chancellors, professors, and philanthropists who have influenced society positively.

The 2023 honorees include the late Ghanaian author and poet Ama Ata Aidoo, Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame, Kobby Kyei (blogger), Dr. Abigail Wilson (Pharmacist) and Elijah Amoo Addo (Executive Director Food for All).

Others include Betty Adera (Kenya), Dr. Geetanjali Chopra (India), Dr.Tristaca McCray (USA), Fatima Mohammed Habib (Nigeria), and award-winning journalist Stephanie Busar, among many others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

