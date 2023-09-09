African Para Games: Ghana Amputee football ousts Liberia 5-0 to book semi-final slot 

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra Sep.8.GNA- The Ghana National Amputee football team hammered their Liberia counterparts 5-0 in the last group stage game in the ongoing African Para Games to book a ticket to the semi-finals.

After securing a 7-0 victory against Uganda and succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Morocco in their first two games, the hosts, Ghana needed a positive result to qualify to the next round.

Mohammad Mubarak continued his fine form for Ghana in the tournament, adding to his goal-tally just four minutes into the game to give his side a deserving lead after-which teammates Hamza Mohammed and Collins Gyamfi added the second and third respectively, to give Ghana with a commanding 3-0 lead into the break.

The Black Challenge continued to exhibit their attacking prowess in the second half with two more goals from Ussif Yahaya and Mohammed Mubarak to take the scoreline to 5-0.

Ghana secured six points to finish behind leaders Morocco in Group A.

Speaking after the win, Stephen Richard Obeng the Head Coach for the Ghana Amputee Football team said, “The win means a lot to me and every Ghanaian because the Black Stars

also qualified [to AFCON 2024] just like we did. We had to put yesterday’s loss behind us and bounce back in this one”.

The coach anticipates a significant game in the next round, aiming to become champions by Sunday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

