Government asked to address employment needs of pharmacists  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 08, GNA – The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, has appealed to the Government to address pharmacists’ employment issues in the government health sector.

He said: “There has been a noticeable decline in employment opportunities for pharmacists in recent years, leading to critical shortages in some public facilities.

“This shortage extends beyond pharmacy dispensaries and include clinical pharmacists who play a crucial role in patient care.”

The President was speaking at the annual general meeting of PSGH in Takoradi on the theme: “Pharmacist for National Development.”

He urged the Ministry of Health to take urgent steps to ensure that enough pharmacists were employed across the country, especially in underserved areas.

Dr. Donkoh said, every year, young pharmacists were forced to navigate bureaucratic hurdles to ensure they are paid during their housemanship.

“It is imperative that a solution is found to this problem,” the PSGH President said.

He further expressed grave concern within local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, stating that, despite the development of the Pharmaceutical Sector Development Strategy, progress had been slow in implementing the tactical plans outlined in the strategy.

Dr Donkoh, therefore, urged the Government to expedite action in rolling out of the strategy and make Ghana the focal point to produce medicines in West Africa.

“The potential economic impact of a robust pharmaceutical sector cannot be underestimated, and it can significantly contribute to the growth of our nation’s economy,” he stressed.

He mentioned that PSGH had provided comprehensive, skill-based training to 30 pharmacists in small-scale manufacturing of herbal and allopathic medicines, stating that at least two pharmacists had indicated their intention to establish businesses in small-scale manufacturing and compounding.

Dr Donkoh said, the group was on the threshold of a new chapter, and it was “time for our society to build upon the strong foundation we have laid and to reach even greater heights.”

He said “As we gather here today, we embark on a journey to explore, deliberate, and advocate the pivotal role that pharmacists play in shaping the destiny of our nation.

“Our collective knowledge, expertise, and dedication have the power to transcend boundaries and transform lives, forging a path towards a brighter and healthier future for all Ghanaians.”

Dr Donkoh expressed his confidence in the leadership team and all esteemed members to carry forward the vision of a thriving pharmaceutical sector that served the people of Ghana with excellence, compassion, and innovation.

He said “Together, we will continue to drive progress and make a meaningful impact on healthcare in our nation. Our collective achievements stand as a testament to the incredible power of unity and collaboration.

He added that their collective knowledge, expertise, and dedication had the power to transcend boundaries and transform lives, forging a path towards a brighter and healthier future for all Ghanaians.”

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), urged pharmacists to continue to train, be ready, prepared and committed to serving the nation.

He said they should show valued dedication and professionalism as they provided the right remedies for the nation’s health problems.

Madam Tina Naa Ayele Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health, also noted the commitment and services of the members especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, applauded members for their resilience despite the challenges and standing as patriots particularly during the pandemic.

