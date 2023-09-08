Keta NIA: Over 2,000 cards yet to be collected by applicants 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Sept 8, GNA – The Keta Municipal Office of the National Identification Authority (NIA) in the Volta region, has lamented over the number of uncollected printed Ghana Cards in its custody.

The cards, according to the officials, are for those who were registered during the mop-up and mass registration exercises.

Mr Abraham Kwadzo Avevor, the NIA Director at Keta, made the disclosure to the Ghana News Agency during an engagement.

He said despite embarking on announcements on local radio stations and community centres in the Municipality, the cards remained uncollected.

“We are appealing to the public, especially the Ghana Card applicants who are yet to receive the cards to come for them,” he said.

Mr Avevor stated that the NIA had resumed the registration and issuance of Ghana Cards to Ghanaians aged 15 and above who are first time applicants for free.

He said the phase one of the registration was for only public workers on the Governments payroll, which commenced from Monday, August 28 and would end on Friday, September 8.

Mr Avevor stated that first applicants must appear in person with original copy of their birth certificates or a valid Ghanaian Passport, a digital address, original copy of naturalisation certificate, or a family member to guarantee for the cards.

“There is a statutory fee of GHS34.50 for card replacement and other corrections from applicants.”

He urged all applicants who could not receive their cards to visit their outfit for collection.

Mr Avevor also urged the new applicants to exercise patience for the registration and issuance of their cards.

