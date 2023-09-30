GNAT Hall to host finals of HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – About 90 athletes from five regions will converge at the GNAT Hall in Accra for the finals of the second season of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling.

The finals, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30, is a roadmap towards unearthing young talents who would represent Ghana at both national and international competitions.

These athletes were drawn from five regional championships namely, Bono, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti and Western Regions.

A total of 18 winners from three bodyweight categories, lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight were selected from the various senior and junior high schools in the five regions.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President and Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) said this year’s finals would be one of the best organised sporting events the country had witnessed in many years.

He said as an advocate for Education and Sports, as well as Sports and Entertainment, GAF would do its best to put up a memorable show at the GNAT Hall.

Mr. Osei Asibey mentioned that the first three winners from each category would go home with medals, cash prizes and goodies from sponsors while all participating athletes would also be given some souvenirs.

Mr. Husseini Akuetteh Addy, Technical Director of the National Federation also added that the technical team would use this opportunity to scout for talents and groom them into the National Armwrestling Youth Academy.

He said following how busy the coming year would be, the federation was committed in selecting the best from the lot who would be recruited into the National Team, Golden Arms.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling finals is being powered by the Ghana Armwrestling

Federation, sponsored by SES HD Plus Ghana Limited with support from Twellium Industries, TT Brothers, 442Sportsgh, Kofikrom Pharmacy, and Blynkxlive GH.

Media partners for the event include GNTV Junior, Global Media Alliance, Woezor TV, Joy Prime and Y TV.

