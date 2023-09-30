GBF keen on leading Black Bombers to secure 2024 Olympic Games qualification

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep. 30, GNA – Mr. Dauda Fuseini, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) says the Federation is committed to help select well-experienced boxers to represent Ghana in the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers in Italy.

Ghana failed to book a slot in the first qualification process in Dakar, Senegal as all 12 boxers were eliminated.

However, Ghana stands a chance of making it to the competition in the next qualifiers in Italy with hopes of making history once again.

Mr. Fuseini speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said “The boys are so poised in attaining something in the next qualification tournament which would happen in Italy. We have been able to psych them, so we have called them again for a new session in preparation for the qualifiers”.

He noted that there was an assurance Ghana would qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic following the zeal shown in their few days of training.

He said in order to get the best boxers for Ghana, the Federation was set to organize a boxing justify to select boxers who would represent Ghana, of which Olympic Champion Samuel Takyi was included.

“We are going to change the dynamics because we have realised that a lot of countries are getting their professional boxers involved and we also have few professional boxers who are exceptionally good who would be included in the justification process.”

The Vice President urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they go all out to achieve success.

In all, 13 boxers have begun training with the Black Bombers team ahead of the qualifiers.

The 2024 Olympic Games is slated for July 24.

GNA

