King Faisal’s Premier League return appeal dismissed by CAS

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA – The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has dismissed King Faisal’s appeal to make a return to the betPawa Premier League following case against Tamale City in their match week 30 clash last season.

The Kumasi-based side filed a protest against their opponents for fielding an unqualified player, Isaac Mensah who they claimed had another registration in the system as Jireh Kojo Nissi.

The GFA Appeals Committee after reviewing the case three months ago, said the claim by King Faisal was untrue, hence rubbished it.

King Faisal further went on to sought for the decision of CAS for a final verdict on the case, which the international body stated that King Faisal’s appeal was untrue.

However, having been relegated in the 2022/23 Premier League season, King Faisal would feature in this season’s Division One League Zone Two which will commence on Friday, October 6, 2023.

GNA

