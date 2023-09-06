Ghana to celebrate older persons in grand style

Accra, Sept. 06, GNA – Ghana will join this year’s International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) to surprise senior citizens and celebrate the vibrant spirit of older folks with a fun-filled activities through an initiative dubbed: ”Seniors’ Day Out.”

Nana Adwoa Kwegyir-Aggrey, the Event Director, Seniors’ Day Out, said the event, which is open to all citizens, formed part of the charitable initiative “Celebrate Active Aging” by 5th Sense Strategies to promote active aging among older persons.

The attendees, she said, would have access to arts & craft, painting, food, and beverages, as well as wellness activities, games & contests, soft exercises, health screening, relaxation, self-care, and sexual health.

The entertainment package includes, a live band, cultural & choral performances, and stand-up comedy, among others.

Seniors’ Day Out is scheduled for October 7, 2023, at the Aviation Social Centre, Airport Accra, and would pool pensioners & retiree associations, senior citizens in faith-based organisations, old school associations, social and community pensioners associations and the like, she said.

Mrs Abigail Sappor, General Manager of the Aviation Social Centre, said the collaboration was their way of giving back to society to make life meaningful to the senior community.

Seniors’ Day Out is in collaboration with Aviation Social Centre and Association of Ghana’ Elders (AGE), and sponsored by Japan Motors, Nissan, Volta River Authority and GT Bank.

The IDOP (October 1), is observed by the United Nations to change negative stereotypes and misconceptions about ageing, and to allow older persons realise their potential.

The theme for this year is, “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations.”

Other partners are C&J Medicare Hospital, Rabito Clinic, Divine Organic Hub, DrugNet, Kaaley Mettle Consult, Bracebridge Consultancy, and Fruitsplash Fruit Juice.

The rest are Ageless Day Spa, Nallem Clothing, Vibrant Aging Community Center (VACC), Designique, Bulk SMS and Vibmedia with Ghanaweb and Asaase Broadcasting Company.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

