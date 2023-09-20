Ghana records 7-0 win over Rwanda

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana recorded a resounding 7:0 win over Rwanda in the first leg of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier (WAFCON) at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Queens side dominated the game from the onset with a spirited performance in both halves, with a second minute goal from Doris Boaduwaa to set the tone for afternoon.

Evelyn Badu doubled the lead with a sumptuous strike in the ninth minute after latching on a pass from Grace Acheampong.

Priscilla Adubea got the third of the afternoon with a header on the the 30th minute to end the half.

The Queens returned from the break, with Alice Kusi fetching the fourth goal of the game on the 53rd minute before Evelyn Badu delivered a beautiful strike in the 64th minute to get Ghana’s fifth goal of the game.

Jennifer Cudjoe missed a penalty on the 65th minute but Anastaesia Achiaa made it six for the Queens with a long range strike on the 75th minute.

Anastaesia grabbed her second a few minutes later as the Black Queens rounded it up with a 7-0 win against their Rwanda.

The return fixture is scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday September 26,2023.

GNA

