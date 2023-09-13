GFA mourns with family of Legon Cuties Goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.13, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent heartfelt condolences to the family of Legon Cities shot-stopper, Sylvester Sackey who passed away on September 12, 2023.

A statement signed by Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the football body said the demise of the footballer has caused a big vacuum in the hearts of the football fraternity.

“We, at the Ghana Football Association extend our heartfelt condolences to our affiliated member, Legon Cities Football Club and to the family of our late talented footballer.

We stand with Legon Cities FC and the family in this time of deep loss and grief and pray that you will be comforted by the almighty,” He said.

The player has been with Legon Cities for the past four seasons, serving as a first choice goalkeeper in the club.

