Accra Marathon bounces back with First National Bank as headline sponsors

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – After a six-year hiatus, the Accra Marathon, popularly known as the Accra Milo Marathon, is set to make a comeback this year with the First National Bank (FNB) as a headline sponsor.

This comes after the Dansoman Keep Fit Club, organisers of the Accra Marathon, and FNB announced a five-year partnership for the reintroduction of one of the most prestigious long-distance races in the country.

The 42.2-kilometre flagship race to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, is expected to attract thousands of professional athletes across the country, while Junior High School students and corporate bodies would take part in the 5km and 10 km, respectively.

Speaking at a brief ceremony of the partnership announcement at the FNB Head Office in Accra, Mr. Benjamin Ahulu, Chairman of the Dansoman Keep Fit Club, thanked FNB for the sponsorship package.

“We are thrilled to have FNB come onboard as the headline sponsor of the Accra Marathon. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to promote community well-being and underscores our commitment to fostering a healthier and more active lifestyle for everyone.

“We look forward to an incredible marathon event and the positive impact it will have on our city,” he said.

Mr. Ahulu further explained that with FNB as the title sponsor, the marathon would now be known as the First National Bank Accra Marathon.

Mr. Warren Adams, the Chief Executive Officer of FNB stated that the partnership would not only strengthen FNB’s commitment to Ghana but also exemplify their dedication to promoting sports, fitness and nurturing a communal spirit of togetherness.

“We are thrilled to partner the Dansoman Keep Fit Club and all sports development stakeholders to provide this platform for young and professional athletes, giving them the experience of an international competition and helping them to excel.

“This partnership for us is much more than our name being prominently displayed as the headline sponsor. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offer real help to individuals and help develop our communities,” he said.

The Accra Marathon was introduced by the Dansoman Keepfit club led by the late Carl Reindorf (Deputy Minister of Sports and Information under the Second Republic), the late Sam Nelson (Secretary for Youth and Sports under the PNDC government), Nii Adjin Tettey (then retired administrator of the National Sports Council), and other members of the Dansoman Keepfit club.

The initial aim of the organisers was to inculcate the habit of long-distance running in society, especially among the youth, as part of a lifestyle change to promote healthy living. The first Accra Marathon was run in 1987 with 107 athletes and was sponsored by the State Insurance Corporation and the Internal Revenue Service (under the leadership of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills). The race was won by Police Sergeant Alfred Amagatse. Ten young ladies took part in this race, including 10-year-old Maureen Adjn Tettey, who crossed the finishing line.

GNA

