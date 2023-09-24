Gender-based violence service providers urged to scale up work 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA-Madam Thelma Akyere Hayford, Gender Advisor-Oxfam Ghana, Eu ENOUGH Project Manager, has called on gender-based violence service providers to scale up efforts to create safer and supportive environment for survivors.

She said: “We have seen the strength and resilience of survivors of gender-based violence, the dedication of service providers and the transformative power of action, however, there is much work left to be done.”

Madam Hayford made the call at a day’s national stakeholders’ review meeting on the essential service package for women and girls subject to violence and to discuss their plan for the coming years.

It was organised by the Domestic Violence Secretariat under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and was supported by Oxfam Ghana and the United Nations Population Fund.

Madam Hayford said gender-based violence continued to persist and the demand for the essential service package was a bit high.

“Our annual plan for the coming years represents our shared commitment to scaling up efforts, improving the quality of service, and reaching more survivors who will urgently need our support,” she stated.

She added: “Together we can create a safer and more supportive environment for survivors, enhance our response mechanisms and ultimately combat the issue of gender-based violence in Ghana.”

Mr Faisal Bawa, the National Programme Officer of the United Nations Population Fund in an address urged the stakeholders to document their activities to enhance their chances of receiving financial support from other sources.

He entreated the participants to engage the Regional Coordinating Councils to identify existing structures for rehabilitation to serve as shelters for domestic violence persons, stating “Building from the scratch is very difficult but if you have something that can be supported it is very easy. Let us explore this opportunity. It is very important.”

Madam Malonin Asibi, Head, Domestic Violence Secretariat called for effective coordination and networking among the service providers to pool resources together to implement the service package.

“When we put our efforts together, we will achieve more than working in silos. Resources are limited in this country, so if we can collaborate better and use the little resources, we will achieve results,” she stated.

She encouraged the public, especially parents to report domestic or gender-based violence saying; “being it physical, psychological, emotional, sexual, financial, please do not sit back. We have support systems in the country, and they can be of support.”

GNA

