CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC heads to Liberia ahead of second leg clash against FC Kallon

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA – Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC have left the shores of Ghana to Monrovia to prepare for their second leg encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup against FC Kallon at the SKD Stadium on Saturday.

Dreams FC managed to pick a 2-1 advantage against their opponents in the first leg and would need a convincing win to sail through to the next stage of the continental competition.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito has settled on his final 18-man squad who would be in action to secure a positive result for the side.

The gaffer also expressed confidence in his men going into the clash despite playing as visitors against a strong Liberian side.

The FA Cup champions would be in search of a second advantage, having eliminated Guinea’s Milo FC in the first round.

GNA

