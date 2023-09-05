Forty Under 40 Awards: Bright Yaw Hodzor wins Architecture and Interior Design category

Accra, Sept. 05, GNA – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kaprisky Creations GH, Mr Bright Yaw Hodzor, has been awarded the Forty Under 40 Award for Architecture and Interior Design in Ghana.



The award organised by Xodus Communications in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Accra, September 1, 2023, sought to identify, honour and celebrate influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.



Popularly known as “Celebrity Painter”, Bright has, for the past 15 years, carved a niche for himself as an expert in interior and exterior paintings.



He has provided exquisite services to local and international clients, and institutions such as the Jubilee House, National Children’s Library (Airport), COCOBOD, Action Chapel International, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Madina.



Others include Top Kid International School at East Legon, Accra, Akosombo International School, Quality Insurance Company, Wilmar, Bosch Ghana, Trassaco and Manet Estates.

Aside interior designs, the CEO is also recognised for artistic displays in the city of Accra, including the ‘Frytol’ branding on the walls of the Kaneshie Market in Accra.

He is said to also have footprints in Nigeria and Togo.

The Organisers described Bright as an Entrepreneur, who “acknowledges the recommendation and comments from his clients as a push to do more”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

