Ethiopian Airlines commences double daily flights to Accra on Oct. 29   

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Ethiopian Airlines will from October 29, 2023, operate double daily flights to Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.

This will bring the airline’s total offering to the Ghanaian market to 14 flights per week with scheduled passenger service.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said the Addis Ababa-based airline’s flight schedule approved by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Company Limited showed that the Accra market would be serviced with a combination of Boeing 737, 767, 787, 777, and Airbus 359 (A350-900).

It said Ethiopian’s double daily flights would see it become one of the single largest foreign carriers servicing Accra, Ghana when the airline adds three more scheduled flights to its existing 11 weekly flights between Addis Ababa and Accra, Ghana.

“Essentially the airline will operate seven afternoon flights, and seven evening/early morning flights,” it said.

The statement said the increase in flight frequency would also allow the airline to provide more travel options to passengers’ onboard sister airline, ASKY Airlines, which seeks to connect flights in Accra to various destinations in the world.

“Thus far, we have witnessed that our customers are pleased and enjoying these additional connectivity options. We are now augmenting that with three more flights to bring our total weekly flights to 14,” Mrs. Aniley Eshetu, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines-Ghana, Liberia Sierra Leone.

She said Ghanaian travellers would enjoy double daily connections from Accra to its more than 135 global destinations, including Gatwick, which would be rejoining its network as of November 21, 2023.

“With the increase in frequency, Ethiopian Airlines once again reaffirms its commitment to serve Ghana,” she added.

She said customers could fly Ethiopian Airlines twice daily from Accra to more than 130 destinations around the world.

Mrs Eshetu said that the increase in flights to 14x per week on Ethiopian Airlines means you don’t have to miss meetings in London, Paris, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, New York, Shanghai, Geneva, Nairobi, Johannesburg, or Atlanta simply because you missed your flight. Ethiopian Airlines is always here to fly you in the morning or evening.

She said for the adventures, Ethiopian Airlines’ double daily flights would enable customers to leave Accra in the evening, arrive at their destination in the morning, and spend more time exploring and making new friends.

For first-time travellers, experience the convenience onboard or the young and spacious fleet and enjoy the warm Ethiopian hospitality.

“Now is the time to see different parts of Africa, explore hidden gems in Asia, visit family and friends in Europe and the USA,” she said.

GNA

