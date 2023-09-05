Ghana Garden and Flower Show rallies citizens to combat climate change

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – The 2023 edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show has called on the public to cultivate the habit of tree planting to contribute to environmental sustainability and reduce the impact of climate change.

The five-day event, organised by Strategic Communication Africa Limited (STRATCOMM Africa), and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement is underway at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, in Accra.

This year’s edition was on the theme: “Green Fusion: Collaborating for Climate Action,” focusing on the crucial role of all stakeholders in taking urgent action against climate change and highlighting the importance of collaboration.

The event featured a daily exhibition of a wide array of floriculture and horticulture-related products, as well as a variety of educational and fun activities for people of all ages.

Ms Sharon Anim, Manager, PR, and Communications at Stratcomm Africa, said this year’s show “is a call to action” to combat climate change.

She said the changing climate conditions required collective efforts, adding that through the show, people would be encouraged to play their part to protect the environment.

“Climate action thrives on collaboration and collective effort. We want to inspire action towards climate change and environmental sustainability,” Ms Anim said.

Ms Anim said there were activities such as the “Green to Riches” Youth Conference, Gardening Masterclasses for Adults, “Little Green Fingers” (Gardening Workshops for Children), and the Israeli Green Innovation Competition Awards Karaoke Night, Music Night (Open Mic and Concert with the Band FRA).

“There will also be a Family Fun Day which comes with a Drama Night (Thank God for Idiots, a Latif Abubakar play),” she added.

Ms Roselyn Fosuah Adjei, the Director, Climate Change at the Forestry Commission, said the impact of climate change in Africa was devastating although the continent contributed only four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Ms Adjei, who is also Ghana’s National REDD+ Focal Point, said Africa must utilise its resources and build capacity to boost disaster preparedness and response.

She said the need for collaboration to achieve climate action could never be overemphasized and “we all have a role to play from government providing the enabling policy and political environment, to corporate and private sector providing technology and finance to local community uptake of initiatives,

social stories, civil society support, advocacy and promotion of youth awareness, communication and involvement we can achieve the SDGs on climate action.”

Mr Jonas Claes, the Deputy Head of the European Union Mission in Ghana, said the youth must be actively engaged in climate action because “there is great potential in the youth driving climate action.”

“We need to make sure that the youth also have a seat at the decision-making tables,” he said.

