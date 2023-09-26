Former 200m world champion Schippers ends career

Berlin, Sep 26, (dpa/GNA) – Two-time former 200 metres world champion, Dafne Schippers, said on Tuesday she is ending her athletics career.

“The race stops here,” the 31-year-old Dutch runner said on Instagram.

“As an athlete, you always know this day will come, that at one point, your career will be a moment in time, a collection of memories and hopefully medals.

“Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next, but not without saying a massive thank you for all the endless support. It has been a journey without regret.”

Schippers started as a heptathlete, winning bronze at the 2013 world championships. She then focussed on the sprints, winning 200m gold and 100m silver in 2015, and 200m gold and 100m bronze in 2017. She also has a 200m silver from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She won sprint doubles at the 2014 and 2016 European championships as well, and holds the European 200m record with 21.63 seconds.

Schippers struggled with injuries in the following years, and went out in the 200m semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

GNA

