Beijing, Sept 26, (dpa/GNA) – Former Chinese Football Association (CFA) president, Chen Xuyuan, has been charged over corruption allegations, state media reported on Tuesday.

Citing prosecuters in the Hubei province, the reports said Chen is suspected ro have accepted bribes in his sports functions, and those at the Shanghaio International Port Group.

The charges came after a disciplinary committee, completed its investigations and the authorities had heard Chen.

The investigation against Chen by state and Communist party authorities on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline”, a term often used in China in connection with corruption, was first announced in February.

The affair is seen as another setback for Chinese football.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, is an ardent football fan, and wants to make his country a major player in the sport.

However, the men’s team has only qualified once for the World Cup, and the football scene in the country has frequently been hit by corruption allegations in recent years, with suspects including former Everton player and temporary national team coach Li Tie.

GNA





