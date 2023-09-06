Epixode supports children of Aboetia community with learning materials

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 06, GNA – Ghanaian Reggae/ Dancehall musician Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz as Epixode, has extended a kind gesture to the children of Aboetia, a community near Juapong in the Volta Region.

The “Atia” hitmaker, as part of his “Make Them Smile” initiative, donated learning materials including exercise books, pens, pencils, erasers, and crayons to some children.

Some other items donated to the children included assorted beverages and toiletries.

According to Epixode, the “Make Them Smile” project seeks to provide basic learning material needs to the impoverished children in some poverty-stricken communities in Ghana.

He noted that the project was in collaboration with the Schools Support Project, as they aim to inspire younger people to achieve their dreams of becoming better people in the future.

During the donation, Epixode engaged the children on why they should take their studies seriously and urged them to stay away from activities that may hinder their success.

“My team noticed that the children in this community face numerous challenges, including inadequate learning materials, so we decided to make this donation.

“We plan to do more for the community because we have noticed some other challenges, and hopefully we can undertake them in the coming months,” he said in an interview.

The items were handed over to the Chief of Aboetia, Togbe Korku Mensah, who expressed his gratitude to Epixode for his kind gesture and urged the children to make good use of the items donated.

