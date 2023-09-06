Ahanta Traditional Council: No need for delineate communities under jurisdiction

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 06, GNA – The Ahanta Traditional Council says any attempt at delineating some communities from the jurisdiction can destabilize the peace in the area.

The Council said the Cape Three Points, Prusi Akatakyi, Princess Town, Miemia, Egyambra and their adjourning Areas to the Nzema East Municipality were aware of their status and did not need such separation for anything.

Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV, an acting President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said before the arrival of the Dutch on Ahanta Land, Ahanta State was bound on the left by river Ankobra and on the right to River Pra and that the Ahanta territory remained so.

The Council, reacting to a petition calling for the delineation said: “The Nananom of the Ahanta Traditional Area would like to categorically sate that, the petition does not involve the consultation of Nananom of the Ahanta Traditional Area and their stakeholders.”

He said the areas mentioned in the petition are integral part of Ahanta under the Traditional authority of his Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Baidoo Bonsoe XVI, Ahantahene and cannot be delineated to Nzema East Municipality as the petition suggested.

The Stool of Princess Town and its adjourning communities are under the Ahanta Paramount Stool and cannot be elevated to the status of Paramountcy without the consent, and concurrence of their overlord, Otumfuo Baidoo Bonsoe, Ahantahene as the petition suggest, the Acting President added.

“The Chiefs, stakeholders and people of Prusi Akatakyi, Princess Town, Miemia, Egyambra and their adjourning Areas have cohabited peacefully from time immemorial in spite of the socio-economic challenges, and under development faced by them and the western Region as a whole,” the statement established.

The statement said the Traditional Council would not hesitate to take appropriate legal action against any group or individuals whose actions and or activities were geared towards destabilizing the peace and stability in the communities of the Ahanta Traditional Area.

