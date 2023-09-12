Abene Royal Family rejects Kwahumanhene’s authority to hold late Chief’s funeral rites

Mpraeso (E/R), Sept. 12, GNA – The Abene royal family of Abetifi Kubease has alleged that Daasebre Akuamoa Agyapong II, the Kwahu Omanhene, has no authorization to carry out the final funeral rites for the deceased Omanhene.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mpraeso in the Eastern region on Monday, Opanin Kwadwo Agyeman, a principal member of the family, claimed that Daasebre Agyapong II, also known as Eugene Asante-Boadi, “is a self-styled Omanhene of Kwahu” and would not be permitted to organise the funeral rite for the late Daasebre Akuamoa Boateng II, who passed in 2013.

He said in Akan, there is an adage that “obi nkyere obi ase,” to wit, no one discloses the origins of a family member until the individual seeks or takes over a family jewel to which he is not entitled to.

He stated that Mr. Asante-Boadi was not a member of the royal family of Abene and Abetifi Kubease, who could be the Omanhene of Kwahu, but he had taken over the jewel, which was the Osono Gyima Mampong Agyei stool of Abene.

Mr. Asante-Boadi’s nomination, enstoolment, and installation, according to Opanin Agyeman, had been the subject of litigation spanning from the Eastern Region House of Chiefs to the National House of Chiefs.

“We acknowledge the right of the Abene faction of the royal family to continue to fight legitimately for the stool through the House of Chiefs, which we support,” he said.

Stressing, “We further state that we reserve the right to take legal action or use any appropriate means necessary if he insists on the preparation of the said funeral rite of the late Omanhene.”

GNA

