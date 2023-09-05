Dream Child Foundation thrills residents of Ashiyie with Hoodtalk music festival 

By Simon Asare/ Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Sept. 05, GNA – Residents of Ashiyie were thrilled with musical and dance performances by top Ghanaian artistes, bands, and dance groups as Dream Child Foundation, in collaboration with Virtual Entertainment Hub, organised a festival dubbed “Hoodtalk Music Festival”.

The residents witnessed exciting performances from top Ghanaian artistes like DopeNation, Wisa Greid, highlife legend Pat Thomas, the legendary gospel group Tagoe Sisters, and the sensational dance group African Dance Ensemble.

The resident also witnessed live performances from Dzidudu Orchestra, Indigenous Vibes, and SoulStreet.

The festival forms part of a series of events to leverage entertainment to create awareness for the foundation’s initiative to construct an affordable paediatric centre for underprivileged children in Ghana and other African countries.

The festival also experienced monetary donations from benevolent individuals towards the construction of five paediatric hospitals in five regions.

Big Jay, an ambassador for the foundation, admonished non-governmental organisations and associations to initiate projects by themselves without relying on government subvention.

He advised them to leverage beneficial partnerships with donors and benevolent individuals to support their initiatives.

According to him, the failure to actualize partnerships would deny NGOs and associations the needed funding to undertake important projects.

Sandra Amorfa, organiser of the event, underscored the importance of organising the musical festival at Ashiyie.

Ashiyie, she said, is one of the communities where the foundation intends to construct one of the paediatric hospitals, thus the decision to host the Hoodtalk music festival in the community.

“Ashiyie is one of the communities Dream Child wants to construct the paediatric hospital; the very land where the first festival was held is where we bought the land to undertake the project. So, the festival is here for the people of Ashiyie to know what we intend to do for them,’’ she said.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the infant death rate in Ghana stood at 30.8 percent death per 1000 births in the country in 2022. Owing to this challenge, she advocated for more support to assist the foundation in building more paediatric centres in the country.

Mr. Henry E. U. Mungho, a representative of the Chairman of the Dream Child Foundation, said the protection of the African child must be the priority of all stakeholders on the continent. He encouraged benevolent organisations, associations, and multinational organisations to donate to the project to safeguard African children.

Benevolent individuals can donate to the project via the account name, DreamChild Foundation African Renaissance Project account.

The next musical concert would be held on September 23, 2023, at Tamale, Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

GNA

