Digitization can reignite interest in Ghanaian films – Eddie Nartey

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – Ghanaian movie producer and actor Mr. Eddie Nartey has emphasised the importance of digitization in the Ghanaian movie industry, as it will aid in easy accessibility, especially for international audiences.

He said this during the opening of the 2023 Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF), which seeks to enlighten filmmakers on how to leverage technological tools to improve the quality of their films.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment on the sidelines of the BSIFF opening ceremony in Accra, Mr. Nartey stressed how Ghana could regain its status as a movie giant on the African continent, if we leveraged technology.

Mr. Nartey highlighted the significant growth of the Ghanaian film industry in terms of quality and production value, but expressed concerns about the lack of advancement in technology in promoting Ghanaian films.

He believes the Ghanaian film industry needs digitized platforms like Netflix to aid in the proper presence of Ghanaian films on both the local and international stage.

This, he said, would aid in the distribution and promotion of Ghanaian films, urging the government to come onboard and lead the charge of digitization.

“I would like to encourage the government to take a good look at the film industry and entertainment business because it is one tool that promotes the country’s image globally.

“Ghana has always been the movie hub; we started and the Nigerians came to follow, and now they are ahead of us but we are catching up and festivals like this gives hope to individuals in the film industry,” he said.

Eddie Nartey expressed gratitude to all movie lovers who have supported the industry thus far, urging them to continue the patronage of Ghanaian films.



