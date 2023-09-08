Republic Bank rewards customers in their Credit card promotion

Accra, Sept. 8, GNA – Three lucky winners in the Republic Bank ‘Tap for Easter and Beyond’ Credit Card Promotion were presented with their prizes at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s head office, in Accra.

The first prize, a two-day stay for two at the Aqua Safari Resort was won by Pharmacy Direct, the second prize, dinner for two at the Villa Monticello Boutique Restaurant went to Mr John Asiedu and the third prize, a specially branded Republic Bank souvenir went to Mr Ato Ntsefo. There were several consolation prizes.

A statement from the Republic Bank said the ‘Tap for Easter and Beyond’ credit card promotion was launched in April this year and ended in July.

The promotion, which was under the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), sought to reward customers with the highest amount utilized on their Credit Card within the period.

Mr. Joseph Ashong, General Manager, Retail and Commercial Banking, who presented the ultimate prize congratulated all the winners and encouraged them to continue using their Republic Bank VISA Credit Cards.

He said the launch of the Four Fantastic Republic Bank VISA -Classic, Adeshie, Infinite and Business Credit Cards by Republic Bank had stimulated interest in Credit Cards acquisition.

“We have succeeded in demystifying the myth that Credit Cards are for the elite. As a Bank we will continue to educate Ghanaians even more to increase acquisition and utilization of Credit Cards in Ghana,” he added.

Ms. Priscilla Akuamoah, official of the National Lottery Authority, alluded to the transparency of the promotion and validated the winners on the day.

GNA

