CAF CL: Medeama edges Guinea’s Horoya AC to secure healthy first-leg win

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA – Reigning Ghana Premier League Champions Medeama SC defeated their Guinea counterparts Horoya AC 3-1 in the second preliminary round of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.Goals from Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah ensured the win for the ‘Mauve and Yellow\ heading into the second leg encounter on September 29, 2023.

The win thus boosts their chances of getting into the group stages of the CAF Champions for the first time in the club’s history and the first time in 12 years for any Ghanaian club.

It was a torrid start for the coach’s Evans Adotey side as they struggled to beat the Horoya defence in the first half.Medeama had countless chances to go ahead in the first half, but the Horoya side proved a difficult nut to crack.But the ‘Mauve and Yellow’ were very ruthless in the second half, as Kofi Babil opened the scoring in the 48th minute with a spectacular strike inside the penalty box.

Abdulai scored the second for Medeama in the 65th minute with a powerful header from close range, while Asmah added the third a few minutes later with a stunning strike.



Despite their dominance, Medeama SC could keep a clean sheet as the visitors scored a late consolation goal through Mohamed Lamine Fofona.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

