Ghanaian women receive less pay than their men — GSS

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA – Women earn an average of 34.2 per cent less than men in Ghana, according to the First quarter data from the 2022 Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES).

This finding comes as Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark the 2023 International Equal Pay Day – commemorated annually on September 18, to promote efforts towards the achievement of equal pay for work of equal value.

The estimated gender wage gap adjusts for age, approximate years of work experience, highest level of education attended, main occupation, industry, employment sector, and region of residence.

According to the GSS data, the gender wage gap was lowest among paid workers with tertiary education, where women earn 12.7 per cent less than their male counterparts.

Meanwhile, wage gap was highest among workers with basic education (60.1 per cent) followed by workers with no education (54.0 per cent).

With respect to sectors of employment, the data showed that the gender wage gap was highest in the private informal sector, where women were paid 58.7 per cent less than men.

This was followed by the private formal sector with a wage gap of 29.9 per cent.

However, in the public sector, women were paid 10.5 per cent less than men, which was the lowest gender wage gap.

Among the population aged 36 to 60 years, women were paid 33.4 per cent less than men.

That represented a wage differential of 3.0 percentage points higher for the age group 15 to 35 years, where women were paid 30.7 per cent less than their male counterparts.

GNA

