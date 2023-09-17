Awinongya to meet New Lenox Mayor to discuss inspiring youth through boxing 

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA – Joseph Awinongya Jr., one of the the rising stars in the world of boxing, is set to meet with New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The meeting will center around Awinongya’s passion for boxing and his commitment to inspiring the youth in his community.

Awinongya Jr., affectionately known as Jojo, has been a beacon of inspiration for many young individuals in his community. His journey, guided by mentors like former Will County Clerk Nancy Voots, former Secretary of State Jesse White, and former Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar, reflects his dedication to the betterment of his community.

Awinongya firmly believes in the power of an open-door policy, a principle he has embraced throughout his life. In addition to his remarkable achievements in boxing, it is noteworthy that Joseph Awinongya received a full-ride scholarship to St. Francis University, Joliet IL. at the young age of 16, as a junior in college.

This accomplishment underscores his commitment to academic excellence alongside his sporting achievements.

Jojo boasts an impressive 19-time National Champion wins and ranking first in the USA, showcasing his remarkable skill and dedication to his craft.

This meeting with Mayor Tim Baldermann signifies Jojo’s commitment to introducing himself to the mayors in his community, fostering positive connections, and furthering his mission to inspire local youth through the sport of boxing.

GNA

