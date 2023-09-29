Bono East Minister hands over barracks to GAF, assures enhanced security

By Jerry Azanduna

Atebubu (BE/R), Sept. 29, GNA – Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister and Chair for the Regional Security Council has assured the Council is committed to maintain security in the region to promote socio-economic activities for livelihoods empowerment of the people.

He said conflict-prone areas and insecure communities, particularly the eastern corridor part was receiving the needed security attention to enable the people to perform their daily activities without fear and attacks.

Mr Adu-Gyan gave the assurance when he inspected and handed over a building facility at Atebubu, Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the region to be used as Barracks by a detached Army Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) deployed to provide the needed security for peaceful co-existence in that part of the region.

Four other districts – Pru East, Pru West, Sene East and Sene West with Yeji, Prang, Kajeji and Kwame-Danso as their respective capital towns combined with the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality to form the eastern corridor portion of the region.

The Regional Minister observed there had been lots of robbery and incidents of conflict over the years that created insecurity in the area, saying farming being the predominant occupation of the people, the presence of the Army now would therefore promote peace and security for socio-economic activities to thrive.

Mr Adu-Gyan added the provision of adequate security for the citizenry to attend to their daily socio-economic activities in an enabling environment had been one of the government’s top-most priorities, hence the creation and stationing of the detached Army Unit.

He hinted the Ministry of Defence would soon open another Army Barracks at Kintampo to cater for the central and northern parts of the region and urged the soldiers to practice good maintenance culture for the building to always remain in a decent shape to serve the intended purpose.

Nana Owusu Gyimah, the ‘Adontenhene’ of the Atebubu Traditional area pledged the support of the traditional authority for the maintenance of the Barracks, assuring that the residents would cooperate for peaceful co-existence with the personnel of security agencies in Atebubu and its environs.

The building was provided by the World Vision Ghana, a Christian non-governmental organization committed to enhancing the livelihoods of people in deprived communities.

