MUDI Co-operative Association calls on government for financial support

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – MUDI Multipurpose Co-operative Association Limited have appealed to government for financial support to help execute its mandates for economic development.

The appeal was made at the celebration of International Co-Operative Day in Accra, it was on the theme: “Co-operatives for Sustainable Development”.

Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel- Rahman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), during the celebration said the support would help transform the power of cooperation in addressing societal challenges and fostering sustainable development.

He said the support would strengthen the Association to carry out its mandated function effectively across the country.

He said the association has acquired 2,200 acres of land in Atebubu Municipal Assembly for farming, which has created hundreds of job opportunities for the inhabitants of the community.

“We have also created platforms for Muslims who are interested in performing Hajj but cannot raise the money, however supporting us financially would help one fulfill his or her religious goals”, he added.

Hajj Rahman called on Ghanaians to embrace the Co-operative concept of economic, and social development as it is the easiest way to financial inclusion, poverty reduction, and wealth creation.

The Association helps Muslims and non-Muslims to promote Halal Economic Development in Ghana.

MUDI Multi-purpose Cooperative Association is the first ever Co-operative Association in Ghana operating on combined Co-operatives on Islamic ethical principles.

