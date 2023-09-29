Morkwa SHS inaugurates new Board of Governors

By Samuel Ackon

Morkwa (C/R), Sept. 29, GNA – A 13-member board of governors has been re-constituted for Morkwa Senior High School (SHS) with Rt. Rev Dr Anthony Brown as chairman to enhance academic standards.

They were sworn in by Mr Maxwell Ofori Kpodo, Magistrate at the Twifo Praso District Court.

Mr Essuman, Regional Director of Education, who inuagurated the Board, advised board members to abide by the Code of Discipline for SHSs to serve as a guide when handling cases involving students.

In the case of dismissal of a student, he said the recommendation of the board must be referred to the Director-General of the GES through the Regional Director for final approval, while the affected student in the interim, placed on suspension.

The Regional Director told the headmistress to consult the board on all major issues to avoid, “we were not consulted syndrome,” which created suspicion and mistrust between the board and the school administration and could have negative consequence on the running of the school.

Mr Essuman tasked the board members to bring their experiences to bear on the smooth management of the school.

Rev Mrs Annan Okine, Headmistress of the school, congratulated the outgoing board for their massive and dedication and called on the new ones to sustain the gains of their predecessors.

She appealed to the board to rally behind her to effectively manage the school.

The headmistress, in addition, appealed to the new board to help address infrastructure deficit such as boarding facility, dinning, assembly hall and many more.

GNA

