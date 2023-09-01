Black Stars player Fatawu Ishahaku completes loan move to Leicester City FC

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Sept,01, GNA – Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku has completed a season loan move from Sporting Lisbon to Championship side Leicester City Football Club (FC) in the United Kingdom (UK).

Leicester City FC confirmed the signing of the winger on Thursday. The 19-year-old joined the Foxes on a loan move until the end of the season.

Having shown the potential of a talented player, Ishahaku would shift his attention to excel in the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship under Enzo Maresca, to extend his stay at the club.

The budding talent started his top-level career with Steadfast FC, before a loan move to Ghanaian Premier Division side Dreams FC in October 2021, where he continued his career before he caught the attention of Sporting Lisbon in April last year.

With his sterling display, he made his maiden appearance for the Portuguese team against Rio Ave in August 2022 and featured in their UEFA Champions League campaign last season.

He was part of the squad that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and was named the player of the tournament for his splendid performance.

He represented Ghana at the senior level 14 times and made his first World Cup appearance for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

GNA

