Be law abiding – TUC to workers

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – Mr Joshua Ansah, Deputy Secretary General, Trade Union Congress (TUC), has advised Ghanaians, particularly workers, to be law abiding.

Mr Ansah reiterated the need for workers under the umbrella of the TUC to respect laws and collaborate with the Police in order to secure the peace that citizens enjoy in the country.

He said this after a close door stakeholder engagement with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare and other senior rank members of the Ghana Police Service at the TUC headquarters in Accra.

“Comrades, let us respect the laws of this country, let us respect ourselves, let us show some kind of love for our Police, let us do everything in accordance with the law and we will see that the Police are not people to be feared. They are law-abiding citizens just like us. It is us who put them there to take care of us,” he said.

The TUC deputy head said, “What we need to do as Ghanaians is to ensure that we also respect the rules and the laws of so we can all live in peace. Peace is nowhere than for us to bring peace to ourselves. As workers of this country, without us, this economy cannot move and we want to assure the Police that TUC Ghana is ready to work with them and we are sure that they will also work with us so that we can all achieve the peace is country is enjoying,” he said.

Grace Ansah Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, said the closed-door meeting covered many issues, including the management of public order events, the general security situation in the country, strategic interventions implemented by the police administration, preparation towards ensuring maximum security in the upcoming yuletide and a few others.

The engagement, she said, was aimed at working with the TUC and other stakeholders to ensure peace, security and law and order across the country

GNA

