Use Alan’s resignation to smoothen ruffled edges of NPP – Boakye Agyarko

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former flagbearer hopeful, New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged party leadership to use the resignation of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to “smoothen ruffled edges of the party.”

Mr Kyerematen announced his resignation from the NPP on Monday, to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an Independent Candidate, accusing some selected groups of hijacking the Party and skewing the party’s recent super delegate congress to favour one candidate.

The Party, at a news conference on Tuesday, refuted those claims, describing Alan’s resignation as “premeditated.”

Mr Agyarko, in a statement, said the resignation of the former Trade Minister must lead the Party into a time of deep introspection rather than a time for “gloating or the display of triumphalist arrogance.”

“The history of our tradition must teach us that the consequences of events such as has now befallen us since the heady days of 1951 to date have always been negative and have cast a deep and lingering shadow on our electoral fortunes,” he said.

“At least, my brother Kyerematen has put his thoughts and feelings on paper for all to appreciate. How about the many who habour similar and maybe more petulant sentiments in their hearts but are not openly expressing same?

“There are many in our party today who have, out of dismay, resigned in their hearts and are only waiting to walk away from us at the ballot box.”

He urged leadership of the NPP to “assuage wounded sentiments across the length and breath of the party to realise the break the eight agenda.

“Now is the time to examine ourselves if indeed we are true and faithful to the tenets and values of the UP tradition or we have metamorphosed into an ugly shadow of what we should be. These must become the urgent task ahead of us.” Mr Agyarko added.

GNA

