Ayorkor Botchwey participates in 78th Session of UN General Assembly

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, is participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Madam Ayorkor Botchwey held meetings with her counterparts, namely Dr A. K. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh; Mr Alva Romanus Baptiste of Saint Lucia and Madam Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia.

The rest are Mr Fred Mitchell of the Bahamas; Mr Abdulla Shahid of Maldives; and Madam Fekitamoeloa Katoa Utoikamanu of the Kingdom of Tonga in the margins of the session.

The statement said Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, also met with her counterparts from other nations such as Mr Timothy Musa Kabba of Sierra Leone; Mr Sylvestre Radegonde of Seychelles; Mr Erywan Bin Yusof of Brunei Darussalam; Dr Lemogang Kwape of Botswana; Dr Constantinos Kombis of Cyprus and Mr Joseph Andall of Grenada.

The statement said during the meetings, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey and her counterparts discussed matters of mutual interest and strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, agriculture, and education.

The Minister underscored the need for countries to foster strong bilateral relations in the face of the current economic and climate challenges.

The statement said the discussions also focused on the future of the Commonwealth.

It said subsequently, the Minister signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with

Madam Alexandra Hill Tinoco, the Foreign Ministers of El Salvador; Mr Ilia Darchiashvili of Georgia, on political consultations in the areas of regional and international issues, international political development as well as issues of common interest.

It said the signed agreements form the building blocks for cooperation between Ghana and El Salvador and Georgia, respectively.

GNA

