Aspiring Assemblyman promises infrastructural development for Asylum Down

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA – Mr Christopher Nii Amon Kotey, an aspiring assemblyman for Asylum Down Electoral Area, Tuesday said he would provide the community with police post and streetlights to beef up security in the area.

He said when voted into power he would work closely with the people to ensure the availability of development opportunities to improve their living standards.

Mr Kotey, also known as ‘Amonfire’ in political circles, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra to outline his vision for the community.

“I will confer with the people to explore sustainable ways to make the electoral area self-reliant in development before seeking intervention from the Metropolitan Assembly and the Central Government,” he said.

Mr Kotey said he would prioritise capacity building, especially for women and the youth, to empower them economically and called for their massive vote come December 19, 2023, to translate his vision into reality.

“I will also engage the people in the community to undertake regular clean-up exercises to help rid the area of filth,” he said.

