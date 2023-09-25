Asokore-Mampong youth receive technical and vocational training

By Adwoa Asamoah

Asokore-Mampong (Ash), Sept. 25, GNA – About 122 youth in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality have received training in various vocational and technical skills to help empower them economically.

The training was sponsored by No Business As Usual (NBU), a community-based NGO, which seeks to empower the youth to fend for themselves.

The organization, which had existed for over five years, seeks to stimulate youth employment and inclusive socio-economic growth through joint stakeholder collaborations.

Ms Roberta Ayitey, Project Coordinator, speaking at the graduation ceremony said the aim was to help reduce unemployment in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality.

She said the organization in the next two years plans to expand its activities to cover the Kumasi metropolitan area and other districts.

Ms Ayitey said the reduction of the unemployment situation in the country was a shared responsibility, adding that financial assistance and tools were also important in equipping the trained youth to start their own businesses.

She said helping the youth to develop their soft skills was also important in shaping their natural and unique skills to add to what they had learnt from the training.

Ms Ayitey called for support from other organizations to provide skills and empower the youth to create economic opportunities for themselves.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

